Lincoln family returns from Afghanistan

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln family has just returned from Afghanistan and has reunited with loved ones. Family members have been working all week trying to get them back safe in the U.S. Now it’s finally happened.

10/11 NOW spoke with Hassan earlier this week, as he feared for his family’s safety. His mother, sister and three nieces and nephews live in Lincoln, but went back to Afghanistan for a wedding. Hassan has spent all week communicating with them, trying to get them past Taliban check points, where his sister was assaulted for not having her face covered.

“We’re one of the luckiest people who are able to flee out or who are able to escape Kobul Afghanistan,” said Hassan. “We still have relatives who are struggling to get out. I’m basically speechless right now.”

Unfortunately, Hasan’s mother is still overseas. She’s taking shelter in Qatar, waiting for a flight out.

