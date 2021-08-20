LIVE at 10:35PM: 10/11 Sports Double Overtime

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 0 of the 2021 High School football season and the 10/11 NOW sports team is ready to bring you in on the action.

Friday night’s games include:

@ Cross County: Blue Hill VS Cross County

@ Hastings: Lincoln North Star VS Hastings

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Homer VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Sandy Creek: Schuyler VS Sandy Creek

Watch 10/11 NOW at Ten for highlights and be ready for 10/11 Sports Double Overtime beginning at 10:35 p.m. right here on our website/app and on our 1011 News Facebook page. Kevin Sjuts and Eddie Messel will bring you expanded coverage of tonight’s games.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.