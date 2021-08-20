LLCHD reports an additional death from COVID-19

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The LLCHD reported an additional death from COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total death count to 257. The individual was a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.

The LLCHD reported 111 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County, bringing the total to 34,104.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 82 with 63 from Lancaster County (5 on ventilators) and 19 from other communities (3 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: low-orange, high risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 191,941

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 178,244

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 69.6%

Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Monday, August 23, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses

Wednesday, August 25, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, 1400 “R” St., plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, 1705 Arbor Drive, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses; 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Wesleyan University, Acklie Hall of Science, 4950 Baldwin Ave.– first and second doses

Thursday, August 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL City Campus, plaza outside the Union – first and second doses; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., UNL East Campus, plaza outside the East Union – first and second doses

Friday, August 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

MEDIA NOTE: Media will be notified regarding coverage of vaccinations. DO NOT go to any venue without making arrangements with LLCHD.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting Drive-thru testing is available at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.

Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens and other health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

