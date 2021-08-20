LPD: Teen arrested in Edgewood Cinema shooting now facing robbery charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said the 17-year-old arrested this week for his involvement in a shooting outside Edgewood Cinema is now facing robbery charges.

According to police, on March 10, just before 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to a robbery in Woods Park.

LPD said three victims, a 19-year-old man, a 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, reported they arranged to meet a person they met on Snapchat to sell a pair of shoes.

Officers said while waiting at the park, a car pulled up and several men got out of the car and approached their car, opened the doors and assaulted the 19-year-old man, while demanding money from them.

Police said one of the men pointed a handgun at them during the incident and the victim’s wallet containing cash was stolen.

According to police, while investigating this case, another robbery that was similar happened on May 6, in the Lincoln Northeast High School parking lot.

LPD said the victim, a 16-year-old boy, reported planning to meet someone he met through Snapchat to sell vape accessories.

Police said he reported that several men arrived in a car and got out to approach him.

Officers said the victim reported being assaulted and one of the men had a handgun while demanding money. Both victims described the car the assailants arrived in as a silver Volkswagen, according to police.

A witness to the robbery at Northeast High School gave video to investigators and described the silver Volkswagen and license plate number, police explained.

Investigators said they learned that the car, a 2006 silver Volkswagen Jetta, was registered to a 16-year-old boy.

LPD said investigators analyzed digital evidence regarding the posts and social media communications that happened leading up to the meetings.

Police said investigators were able to identify another 17-year-old boy from the video that was shown to initiate the robbery.

On Wednesday around 10 a.m., the 16-year-old and 17-year-old were located near 57th Street and Baldwin Avenue and taken into custody.

The 17-year-old is facing robbery charges, but is also facing first degree assault charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges in the shooting that happened outside Edgewood Cinema earlier this month.

Police said the 16-year-old was arrested for two counts of accessory to a felony charges. Police said they believe the 16-year-old was driving the car during the robberies.

Both boys were lodged at the Youth Assessment Center.

