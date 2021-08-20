LPD: Two men fatally overdose following health alert on rise in overdoses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hours after law enforcement and health officials in Lincoln sounded the alarm on a concerning drug overdose trend, the Lincoln Police Department said two men died from an overdose.

According to officer Erin Spilker, the two deaths are suspected to be related to the recent overdoses in the community within the last month.

A man who was 22-years-old and another man who was 29-years-old both fatally overdosed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. LPD said their deaths are not connected and they died in different locations in Lincoln.

LPD said first responders tried life-saving attempts on both men.

LPD Acting Chief Brian Jackson said the two fatal overdoses follows patterns with the other recent overdoses but there are no lab reports yet.

Chief Jackson said officers and health leaders are working on ways, as well as opportunities, to protect citizens from drugs involving cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“This doesn’t bode well for the upcoming weekend. Citizens need to be aware and be cautious,” said Chief Jackson.

In the last month, six people have overdosed and died, there’s a pending fatal overdose and unborn baby that was in the third trimester did not survive.

LPD said there have been 141 reports of overdoses in Lincoln in 2021 with 50 in just the past month.

Resources

Lincoln Drug Crisis Hotline: 402-475-5683

Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660, Hearing Impaired: 1-888-556-5117

CenterPointe Lancaster County Crisis Line: 402-475-6695

OpiRescue is also a free overdose support tool to recognize, reverse and report an overdose.

The LLCHD urges the public to find out more about naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Nebraska law allows bystanders to administer naloxone to save a life. An open statewide prescription in Nebraska allows friends and family of those facing addiction to use naloxone in emergencies.

Several locations in Lincoln and Lancaster County provide naloxone for free to family and friends of people who are facing addiction. Locations include: Kohl’s Rx, 808 North 27th Street, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5010 “O” St. and U-Save Pharmacy, 13851 Guildford St., in Waverly.

