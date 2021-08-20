Advertisement

LPD: Two men fatally overdose following health alert on rise in overdoses

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hours after law enforcement and health officials in Lincoln sounded the alarm on a concerning drug overdose trend, the Lincoln Police Department said two men died from an overdose.

According to officer Erin Spilker, the two deaths are suspected to be related to the recent overdoses in the community within the last month.

A man who was 22-years-old and another man who was 29-years-old both fatally overdosed sometime between 7:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. LPD said their deaths are not connected and they died in different locations in Lincoln.

LPD said first responders tried life-saving attempts on both men.

More: Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses

LPD Acting Chief Brian Jackson said the two fatal overdoses follows patterns with the other recent overdoses but there are no lab reports yet.

Chief Jackson said officers and health leaders are working on ways, as well as opportunities, to protect citizens from drugs involving cocaine laced with fentanyl.

“This doesn’t bode well for the upcoming weekend. Citizens need to be aware and be cautious,” said Chief Jackson.

In the last month, six people have overdosed and died, there’s a pending fatal overdose and unborn baby that was in the third trimester did not survive.

LPD said there have been 141 reports of overdoses in Lincoln in 2021 with 50 in just the past month.

Resources

  • Lincoln Drug Crisis Hotline: 402-475-5683
  • Nebraska Family Helpline: 1-888-866-8660, Hearing Impaired: 1-888-556-5117
  • CenterPointe Lancaster County Crisis Line: 402-475-6695

OpiRescue is also a free overdose support tool to recognize, reverse and report an overdose.

The LLCHD urges the public to find out more about naloxone, a life-saving drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose. Nebraska law allows bystanders to administer naloxone to save a life. An open statewide prescription in Nebraska allows friends and family of those facing addiction to use naloxone in emergencies.

Several locations in Lincoln and Lancaster County provide naloxone for free to family and friends of people who are facing addiction. Locations include: Kohl’s Rx, 808 North 27th Street, Hy-Vee Pharmacy, 5010 “O” St. and U-Save Pharmacy, 13851 Guildford St., in Waverly.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19
File graphic of an ambulance.
Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses
Stormie Mohr
Crete Police searching for missing woman
LPD has arrested a second suspect in connection to the Edgewood Shopping Center from earlier...
Lincoln Police arrest second teen in Edgewood Shopping Center shooting
Spencer Lile
LSO: Man in jail on theft case now facing child porn charges

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Omaha zoo CEO talks about renovated gorilla exhibit
FULL VIDEO: Omaha zoo CEO talks about renovated gorilla exhibit
Omaha zoo unveils renovated gorilla exhibit
A gavel.
Nebraska man sentenced to life for killing stepmother
Gallup campus, Omaha
Omaha police investigate death in pond