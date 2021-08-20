Advertisement

Nebraska man sentenced to life for killing stepmother

Aug. 20, 2021
BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A 45-year-old Broken Bow man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing his stepmother last year at her home.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Trenton Esch was sentenced Thursday after a Custer County jury found him guilty in June of first-degree murder and two gun felonies in the July 2020 shooting death of 62-year-old Crystal Esch.

Prosecutors say Crystal Esch had a protection order against her stepson that he had already twice violated before he went to her home on  July 11, 2020, and shot her in front of two children also in the home.

Trenton Esch then barricaded himself in his home for hours after the shooting before surrendering to state troopers.

