Nebraska Medical Center to reduce number of surgeries that require hospital admission

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Medical Center will be reducing the number of surgeries that require a hospital admission, effective Monday, Aug. 30.

According to Taylor Wilson, Senior Media Relations Coordinator at Nebraska Medicine, this is due to the rising cases of COVID-19 and the increase in patients with COVID-19 at the medical center. Wilson said patients with COVID-19 require additional resources at a time when the state is facing a nursing shortage.

Wilson said there are no changes to surgery scheduling at Bellevue Medical Center, or any of our procedural/outpatient surgical centers.

The Nebraska Medical Center expects this plan to be in place September through October and may change as the situation warrants.

Wilson encourages everyone in the community to get vaccinated and to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Bryan Health is also taking measures to reduce the hospital capacity amid the latest COVID-19 surge.

