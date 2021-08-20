Organizations prepare to help Afghanistan refugees possibly resettle in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In May 2021, President Biden’s administration raised the country’s limit on refugees allowed into the United States. The Taliban’s recent takeover in Afghanistan has sparked preparation for organizations that would help people if they’re placed in Nebraska.

Nebraska is home to more than 30,000 refugees from more than 150 countries. Although it’s unclear right now if any refugees from Afghanistan will soon make their way into Lincoln, organizations say they’re ready to help and welcome them with open arms.

“This is a unique situation in a sense that it’s an evacuation with a lot of people in a short amount of time,” said Chris Tonniges, President and CEO of Lutheran Family Services. “They’d be moving into a community where you don’t know where you’re going to live. Maybe not know anybody else within the community and how you’re going to survive in that first 30 to 60 days.”

Lutheran Family Services expects Nebraska will become home to some refugees from Afghanistan. “We’ve been working on developing what our strategies will be around those individuals that we receive,” said Tonniges.

Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska plans to step in and help, too. “We’re hopeful that we can place those from Afghanistan with their families here,” said Kersha Kahrs, Senior Case Manager.

While Catholic Social Services believes many Afghanistan refugees might flee to states like California and New York, the possibility that some may come to Nebraska isn’t off the table, so those conversations have already started.

“We usually get a one to two weeks notice that they’re coming in, so the first thing we do is housing,” Karhs said.

The next steps would be providing them with furniture, essential supplies all while getting them connected with employment, schooling and mental health services.

“They’ll go to the health department to do their health screenings and make sure that they’re up on all of their immunizations,” Kahrs said.

Tonniges added, “What we’re trying to do is provide every opportunity for them to become as acclimated as they possibly can given the circumstances that they’re under.”

Both organizations tell 10/11 they’ve been getting an influx of people calling in wondering how they can help any refugees who come to Nebraska. For information on how to do so with Catholic Social Services, click HERE. To volunteer or donate with Lutheran Family Services, click HERE.

