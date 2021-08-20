Saturday Forecast: A wonderful start to the weekend...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday night thunderstorms will eventually make way for a very pleasant Saturday...

A cold front will sweep across eastern Nebraska late Friday and Friday night...setting the stage for possible severe thunderstorm development as it moves east. The strongest of these ‘storms will be capable of producing large hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain. While not the main threat...some “isolated” tornadoes will also be possible.

Friday morning convection and residual cloud cover have complicated the severe weather scenario a bit...reducing atmospheric instability in some locations. Warm air aloft may also hinder thunderstorm development during parts of the afternoon...but once ‘storms do develop they could quickly become severe and move to the east. The big questions remain...where exactly IS the front when ‘storms fire ? Exactly who sees severe ‘storms ? How long do they threaten the area before moving into Iowa ? The answers will come with time...so please stay tuned to the latest.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday Night (KOLN)

Thunderstorms...some potentially severe...will continue for parts of eastern Nebraska through midnight...with much more pleasant weather on tap across the state on Saturday. That comfortable “window” will quickly close, however...as warmer and more humid air returns to the area late Saturday night and into Sunday morning. A warm front indicating the arrival of the aforementioned warm and humid air mass will set the stage for another round of thunderstorms overnight Saturday night and into early Sunday...with more ‘storms possible again by Sunday afternoon...with the potential for some to be strong-to-severe.

Severe Weather Outlook - Saturday (KOLN)

Severe Weather Outlook - Sunday (KOLN)

The pleasant and less humid weather expected for Saturday will mean plenty of sunshine throughout much of the day...and cooler-than-average highs in the mid 70s-to-mid 80s. The warmer and more humid condition for Sunday will translate into highs returning to the mid 80s-to-low 90s.

Saturday Highs (KOLN)

Sunday Highs (KOLN)

The week ahead will feature several additional shower-and-thunderstorm “chances”...with high temperatures bouncing around between the warm-and-humid 90s...and the more “seasonal” 80s.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

