Lincoln Community Playhouse requiring vaccines for staff, audience

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Community Playhouse is taking an extra step in its COVID-19 guidelines. Starting in September, you have to be vaccinated to attend or be in a show. It comes after the theatre was forced to close its doors for 18 months.

Every few seconds on a flashing sign outside of the Lincoln Community Playhouse, the screen says “We miss you. Get your shot.” The new policy, staff told us, is the only way they feel the theatre will safely stay open and will be able to put on shows.

“Suddenly, we find ourselves coming close to starting Season 76, and yet, COVID is spiking again,” Morrie Enders, Lincoln Community Playhouse’s Executive Director said.

The new policy will kick off September 10, 2021 with the showing of “The Fantaskicks.” People 12 and up wanting to get into the Lincoln Community Playhouse will have to be fully vaccinated. “If they’re not vaccinated, they have to show us written proof that they had a negative COVID test 72 hours before that performance,” said Enders.

Staff said they’re implementing the new vaccination requirement to continue to put on plays and performances while keeping everyone’s health in mind.

“As a theater, it’s essential that were here and providing this opportunity for people. We have to be open. We have to be doing theater, and we have to do it safely,” Enders told 10/11.

Right now, all Lincoln Community Playhouse employees, crew and volunteers are already fully vaccinated but are still wearing masks. If you go to a show, you’ll have to wear one too. “We have been in constant contact with the health department to see that what we’re doing is correct,” said Enders.

Staff said so far, they’ve received nothing but positive feedback from the community about the new requirement.

“We had a woman come into the box office to get her season ticket, and we were explaining our new COVID policy how you have to be vaccinated and you have to show your vaccination card, and she just chippered right up and said, ‘I got mine,’” Enders said.

All season ticket holders with the Lincoln Community Playhouse have been notified of the vaccination requirement. If you want tickets for shows after September 10, 2021, you’ll be notified of the new policy at the box office or online before purchasing.

If there’s a medical or religious reason you can’t be vaccinated, staff will require proof of a negative COVID test before the performance.

Kids in the audience under 12 who can’t be vaccinated must wear a mask at all times.

Staff said besides the new vaccination requirement, they’re also going the extra mile to keep people safe by removing the front two rows in the audience for distance since performers will not be required to wear masks while on stage.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.