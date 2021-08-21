Advertisement

Look up! August full moon lights up night sky this weekend

By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The August full moon is coming this weekend.

Known as the full sturgeon moon, it peaks at 8:02 a.m. EDT on Sunday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The moon will look full on both Saturday and Sunday nights.

“August’s full moon was traditionally called the sturgeon moon because the giant sturgeon of the Great Lakes and Lake Champlain were most readily caught during this part of summer,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Full moon names come from the Native American tradition.

Other traditional names are:

  • Corn moon
  • Harvest moon
  • Ricing moon
  • Black cherries moon

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19
File graphic of an ambulance.
Health Alert issued in Lincoln due to spike in drug overdoses
Stormie Mohr
Crete Police searching for missing woman
LPD has arrested a second suspect in connection to the Edgewood Shopping Center from earlier...
Lincoln Police arrest second teen in Edgewood Shopping Center shooting
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two men fatally overdose following health alert on rise in overdoses

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Florida orders school boards to relax mask rules or risk funding cuts
An anti-masker at the center of a school board meeting viral video talks about his beliefs.
Anti-masker at school meeting has no kids
Watch 10/11 Sports Double Overtime Friday nights at 10:35 p.m. on our website, app and facebook...
High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis
President Joe Biden is set to meet with his national security team about the evacuations, and...
Biden vows to evacuate all Americans — and Afghan helpers
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
Afghanistan: Kabul airport chaos continues