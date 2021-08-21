Sunday Forecast: More hot, humid and maybe stormy weather on tap for Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After what has easily been a Top-10 day across the state on Saturday, we’ll unfortunately see a return to hot and humid weather as we head into Sunday and through much of the week next week. The next week is also headlined by continued off and on chances for showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Into Saturday evening, the weather will remain very pleasant with mainly clear skies to go with comfortable temperatures and dew points. Through the overnight hours, skies should be mostly clear to partly cloudy with generally dry conditions, though we will watch for the potential for a few showers or storms across northern and northeastern parts of the state through early Sunday morning. Into the day on Sunday we should see mostly sunny skies for most of the area with a return to hot, humid, and breezy weather. Look for dew points to steadily climb through the day as winds turn to the south and southeast at 15 to 25 MPH. By Sunday afternoon, dew points are forecast to reach back to the mid 60s to low 70s across central and eastern Nebraska with temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s. This should set the stage for potential thunderstorm develop as the atmosphere will be quite unstable. A cool front moving in from the west should be the trigger for thunderstorms beginning Friday afternoon across central Nebraska with storms then forecast to move east across central and eastern sections of the state through Sunday night. The SPC has outlined most of central and eastern Nebraska under a slight risk for severe weather - so some scattered strong to severe storms are possible with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats. After already seeing some heavy rain in the past few days, some additional areas of locally heavy rain could cause some minor flooding across parts of central Nebraska.

Temperatures by early Sunday morning should be quite comfortable - look for morning lows in the upper 50s to low 60s for most of the state. By Sunday afternoon, not only will it be hot and humid again, it will be a bit breezy as well with south and southeast winds at 15 to 25 MPH with some gusts up to 30 MPH or more possible at times. Dew points will climb back into the 60s and low 70s across central and eastern Nebraska with temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state by the afternoon.

The extended forecast keeps off and on thunderstorm chances in the forecast over the course of the next week. Monday and Tuesday should see generally dry weather with some isolated storms possible. Another front moves through the area on Wednesday and Thursday bringing slightly better chances for some moisture to the area. By Friday and next Saturday, we’ll still hold on to some low-end rain chances, though confidence on the timing and details of those rain chances is still rather low this far out. Temperatures will stay above average through the next week with highs in the upper 80s on Sunday for Lincoln with lower to middle 90s on tap for much of the work week next week. Dew points will stay rather soupy through that time, so heat index values into the upper 90s and even triple digits will be possible at times!

The Huskers head to Champaign next Saturday and while we’re still a week away, the forecast for game day in Champaign looks pretty typical for late August with highs in the upper 80s with a small chance for storms.

