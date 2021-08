LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Waverly returns all five starters along its offensive line this fall, including All-Stater Trevor Brown. The 6-foot-2, 275-pound tackle will pave the way for the Vikings run-heavy offense.

Waverly went 8-3 last season, while reaching the Class B Quarterfinals.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.