Crete football rallies behind veteran offensive line

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Crete football finished last season 1-6. In 2021, they are looking to turn things around thanks to some veteran help on the offensive line.

They return four offensive lineman from 2020, three of those four being seniors Conner Leiting, Trevor Rejcha and Bryan Banos.

“It’s absolutely key. It’s key in the NFL to have and win the battle in the trenches, and it’s key in Class B football,” Crete head coach Mark Newmyer said.

Crete also returns senior quarterback Braden Schmeckpeper along with a veteran defensive line. The Cardinals’ last state title was back in 2010.

They open up 2021 at York on August 27.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.