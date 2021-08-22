Advertisement

Firefighter Combat Challenge back in Grand Island

2021 Firefighter Challenge at Railside in Grand Island.
2021 Firefighter Challenge at Railside in Grand Island.(Diamond Nunnally, (KSNB))
By Diamond Nunnally
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Firefighters in Grand Island and all across the country competed to see who was the most physically fit in the Firefighter Combat Challenge at Railside on Saturday.

More than 10 fire departments raced through obstacles as fast as they could. They had to run up a five story tower, pulls tons of weight, and fire off hoses. The firefighter Combat Challenge has been going on for over 30 years and they hosts shows all across the country.

“The company originated in early 1991 by Dr. Paul Davis from the university. He was actually a doctor at the University of Maryland when these tasks were originally created for firefighters in the early 1970′s and with the competitiveness of firefighters, he created the firefighter challenge,” said Firefighter Challenge Operations Manager Todd Shelton.

This was their sixth time hosting in Grand Island. Shelton said this challenge is a celebration of first responders.

“It allows the community to come out and celebrate with their first responders,” Shelton said. “The thing about first responders is that when everyone is running out of a situation, they’re the ones running in and as a fire chief said earlier yesterday, that’s all they got. They’ve got themselves and how do they take care of themselves, by being physically fit.”

The Firefighter Challenge started on Friday and ended on Saturday. The top teams with the fastest time among genders and age groups, won bragging rights for the rest of the year.

