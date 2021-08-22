Advertisement

Husker fans able to cheer in person at Red-White Scrimmage

By Nicole Griffith
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Husker fans filled the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the annual Red-White scrimmage Saturday night. This is the first indoor event Nebraska fans are attending since the pandemic started. Three hours before the first serve and Nebraska fans already lined up outside for the match.

“I’m just excited to see the team, excited to see the freshman that are playing and see how they react with the crowd in Devaney,” said Greg Gilbert of Stromsburg.

“I’m super excited to be back at Devaney after not being here for 2020, so anything we have to do to be able to watch them is great,” said Barbara Denner of Lincoln.

One family came from Ord to take in the scrimmage.

“We’re all excited,” said Jessica Bruha of Ord. “We’ve been here before, a couple years ago with our girls, and now they’re a couple years older, so they know more of what’s going on and they love it.”

Inside it’s a full house with standing room only to see one of Nebraska’s favorite teams. The PA announcer also welcomed everyone back inside the Devaney.

With popcorn, the band and the traditional chants Saturday’s scrimmage wasn’t just a win for Nebraska volleyball, but for all of Husker nation.

“This is awesome feeling to finally be out with all the COVID and having our kids together and our family together it feels great,” said Chelsea Collier of Ord.

Athletic Director Trev Alberts addressed the crowd before the match saying the best team, head coach and fans are here inside the Devaney. Now it’s time to chase the next national championship.

Nebraska opens the season on Friday hosting the Husker Invitational.

