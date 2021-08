LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska announced via Twitter Saturday the four captains that will be leading the way for the Huskers in 2021.

Junior defensive lineman Damion Daniels, Junior quarterback Adrian Martinez, Junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and junior tight end Austin Allen round out the Huskers four captains for the 2021 season.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.