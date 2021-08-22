Huskers showcase depth, star power during Red vs. White Scrimmage

The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual Red-White Scrimmage Saturday evening, with the match ending in a 2-2 tie in front of 7,940 fans at the Devaney Center.

Lexi Sun led the Huskers with a combined 16 kills alongside three blocks, with 12 of her kills tallied for Team Red across sets one, two and four.

Madi Kubik totaled 14 kills and two blocks, and Whitney Lauenstein also had 14 kills, including nine for Team White, alongside two blocks and a service ace.

Ally Batenhorst finished with a combined 12 kills, 11 digs and one block. Eight of her kills came in the first set for Team White.

Lindsay Krause notched 12 kills, including nine for Team Red.

Callie Schwarzenbach had 12 kills and nine blocks on the night, including a team-leading nine kills and five blocks for Team White. Schwarzenbach was also honored between sets with the program’s Lifter of the Year award from a vote of her teammates.

Kalynn Meyer posted eight blocks and seven kills, and Kayla Caffey totaled six kills on the night.

Nicklin Hames finished with a match-high 32 assists with 11 digs and a pair of blocks for Team Red. Anni Evans led Team White with 26 assists and added eight digs, and Kennedi Orr had a combined 25 assists across both squads, including 19 for Team White. Orr also chipped in three blocks.

Defensively, Kenzie Knuckles and Keonilei Akana each finished with 20 digs, and Akana added two aces. Lexi Rodriguez also had 17 digs.

