Monday Forecast: Another round of brutal heat and humidity to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another stretch of very uncomfortable weather is expected as we head into the new work week as Mother Nature is serving up more heat and humidity with off and on thunderstorm chances expected over the course of the next week.

Our first chance for storms will be as we head through Sunday evening and Sunday night as a surface cool front pushes across the state. Ahead of that boundary, hot and humid conditions will yield a very unstable air mass and that frontal boundary will be the trigger for potential storms. We’ll be watching two areas for storm development - one across southwestern Nebraska and another across northeastern parts of the state. Storms that potentially develop along and ahead of that boundary will have the potential to be strong to severe with large hail, damaging wind gusts, and locally heavy rain being possible. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather cover a good portion of the state through Sunday evening as storms should push to the east and northeast ahead of the front. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across south central Nebraska through 10 PM tonight where large hail up to 2″ in diameter, 75 MPH wind gusts, and a tornado or two will be possible.

As storms move into far eastern Nebraska, they may lose a bit of their punch as they linger through the overnight hours with most of the activity dissipating before sunrise on Monday morning. Into Monday afternoon we should see a mix of sun and clouds and we’ll still hold on to a small chance for some thunderstorms - mainly for areas north of I-80. There is a marginal risk for severe weather in place for Monday afternoon evening as again, we will have a very moist and unstable air mass in place. The question mark for Monday being what kind of lift we can get thunderstorms going.

After a really nice day on Saturday, the heat and humidity have built back into the area on Sunday and the weather looks to be no different for the day on Monday as very hot and humid conditions will lead to a very uncomfortable start to the work week. Morning temperatures will be quite warm, with lows in the 60s to low 70s across the state and by the afternoon we should see air temperatures reach the lower to middle 90s across much of the state, including the mid 90s for Lincoln. Dew points siting into the upper 60s and lower 70s across the state will send heat index values to between 95° and 105° for many, with the hottest readings expected across eastern Nebraska.

Looking at the extended forecast, the hot and humid weather will last through most of the next week with high temperatures generally sitting in the lower to middle 90s with dew points in the 60s and 70s. Most days will likely see heat index values by the afternoon into the upper 90s and 100s at times. We’ll see chances for some isolated to scattered storms nearly every day.

