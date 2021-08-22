Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested

(PHOTO: WOWT)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have now identified the man in an officer-involved shooting, setting up an intense chase in Omaha ending with two arrests.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the Iowa Department of Corrections’ 4th Judicial District’s High-Risk Unit was searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines on parole violations. They tried to stop both from leaving 27th and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.

That’s when Hines put a black SUV in reverse, hitting an officer’s car, driving off, and hitting another. One officer did fire his weapon, striking Hines.

He was still able to get the car across the I-480 bridge into Omaha driving the wrong way. But was eventually arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hines was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injures and Hanna was arrested.

According to the release, the “officer involved in the shooting is placed on administrative leave.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch 10/11 Sports Double Overtime Friday nights at 10:35 p.m. on our website, app and facebook...
High School Football: highlights, scores and analysis
A Lincoln family has just returned from Afghanistan and has reunited with loved ones. Family...
Lincoln family returns from Afghanistan
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two men fatally overdose following health alert on rise in overdoses
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
LLCHD reports an additional death from COVID-19
President Joe Biden speaks about Afghanistan from the East Room of the White House, Monday,...
Biden sees dip in support amid new COVID cases, AP-NORC poll finds

Latest News

8 rabbits rescued, 25 found dead in Omaha home
A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will climb back to the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state.
Sunday Forecast: More hot, humid and maybe stormy weather on tap for Sunday
Husker fans welcomed back to Devaney with scrimmage
Husker fans welcomed back to Devaney with scrimmage
Husker fans filled the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the annual Red-White scrimmage. This is...
Husker fans able to cheer in person at Red-White Scrimmage