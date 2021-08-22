Officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs leads to wrong-way chase in Omaha, two arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have now identified the man in an officer-involved shooting, setting up an intense chase in Omaha ending with two arrests.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says the Iowa Department of Corrections’ 4th Judicial District’s High-Risk Unit was searching for Kelsey Hanna and Brandon Hines on parole violations. They tried to stop both from leaving 27th and Avenue G in Council Bluffs.

That’s when Hines put a black SUV in reverse, hitting an officer’s car, driving off, and hitting another. One officer did fire his weapon, striking Hines.

He was still able to get the car across the I-480 bridge into Omaha driving the wrong way. But was eventually arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol.

Hines was taken to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for non-life-threatening injures and Hanna was arrested.

According to the release, the “officer involved in the shooting is placed on administrative leave.”

