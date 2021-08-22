Advertisement

Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.
Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61.

Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday.

Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines. But after he tested positive for COVID-19, and prior to his hospitalization, he told his listeners to consider getting the vaccine if they had a chance of dying from it.

He says he chose not to get vaccinated because he thought he probably wouldn’t die.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two men fatally overdose following health alert on rise in overdoses
Producer Mike Richards stepped down as host of “Jeopardy!” after a report about past...
Mike Richards out as ‘Jeopardy!’ host after past comments resurface
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
LLCHD: Unvaccinated man in his 30s dies from COVID-19
Gallup campus, Omaha
Omaha police investigate death in pond
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Teen arrested in Edgewood Cinema shooting now facing robbery charges

Latest News

Afternoon temperatures on Sunday will climb back to the upper 80s to mid 90s across the state.
Sunday Forecast: More hot, humid and maybe stormy weather on tap for Sunday
Baxter Crane Company hauls one of the Hyannis Yacht Club J22 sailboats onto a trailer at the...
Coastal evacuations urged as Hurricane Henri heads north
Husker fans welcomed back to Devaney with scrimmage
Husker fans welcomed back to Devaney with scrimmage
Husker fans filled the Bob Devaney Sports Center for the annual Red-White scrimmage. This is...
Husker fans able to cheer in person at Red-White Scrimmage
The Lexington celebrates Senior Citizens Day
The Lexington celebrates Senior Citizens Day