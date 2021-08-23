Advertisement

Huskers picked second in Big Ten Preseason poll

Nebraska Volleyball team 2021
Nebraska Volleyball team 2021(KOLN)
By Nebraska Media Relations
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Nebraska volleyball seniors Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun were voted to the 2021 Preseason All-Big Ten Team by the league’s 14 head coaches, the conference office announced Monday. The coaches also picked the Huskers as the No. 2 team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll behind Wisconsin.

Sun is a two-time All-American and two-time All-Big Ten honoree heading into her fifth year of eligibility. In 2020-21, she led the Huskers with 3.64 kills per set and added 2.21 digs per set, recording five double-doubles and reaching double-digit kills in 15 of 19 matches. The Encinitas, Calif., native was named Big Ten Player of the Week twice during the 11-week regular season. She earned her second straight third-team All-America award, as well as second-team Academic All-America plaudits.

Hames picked up second-team All-America recognition and her second straight All-Big Ten award in 2020-21. The Maryville, Tenn., native averaged a conference-leading 10.91 assists per set and led NU to a .270 hitting percentage, the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Hames also averaged 2.91 digs per set and posted 10 double-doubles in 19 matches. She surpassed the 3,000 career assists milestone to become the fourth Husker setter in program history to reach that mark.

Defending Big Ten champion Wisconsin was the unanimous choice by the coaches as the top team in the Big Ten Preseason Poll. Nebraska, Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue rounded out the top five teams.

2021 PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN TEAM

Taylor Landfair, So., OH, Minnesota

STEPHANIE SAMEDY, Sr., OPP, Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, Sr., S, Nebraska

Lexi Sun, Grad., OH, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Jr., OH, Northwestern

EMILY LONDOT, So., OPP, Ohio State

Kaitlyn Hord, Sr., MB, Penn State

Jonni Parker, Sr., RS/S, Penn State

Erika Pritchard, Grad., OH, Penn State

Hayley Bush, Sr., S, Purdue

GRACE CLEVELAND, Sr., OH, Purdue

SYDNEY HILLEY, Grad., S, Wisconsin

DANA RETTKE, Grad., MB, Wisconsin

Devyn Robinson, So., MB/RS, Wisconsin

2021 BIG TEN PRESEASON POLL

1. WISCONSIN

2. Nebraska

3. Penn State

4. Minnesota

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Michigan

9. Northwestern

10. Michigan State

11. Rutgers

12. Iowa

13. (tie) Indiana   

(tie) Maryland

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations

Most Read

Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
A rock band canceled an Iowa concert because of the state’s so-called vaccine passport ban.
Rock band cancels concert over Iowa’s vaccine passport ban
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage

Latest News

Scott Frost during the game week press conference on Monday, August 23, 2021.
WATCH: Huskers talk to media ahead of season opener in Illinois
Scott Frost
Scott Frost
Nicklin Hames
Nicklin Hames will likely not play in season opener
John Cook
John Cook: “The Phoenix will rise.”