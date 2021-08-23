Advertisement

Suspect starts fire inside apartment during standoff

Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln(1011 NOW)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man who intentionally started a fire during a standoff in northwest Lincoln is in critical condition after being tased during his arrest. Two officers were also taking to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant was served for Deonta Hopper around 9:15 a.m. at an apartment near 15th and Hilltop Road.

LSO said Hopper barricaded himself inside the apartment, which he does not rent, and eventually started a fire inside.

Officers entered the apartment, and after Hopper was combative, he was tased and taken into custody. He was transported in critical condition, according to authorities.

Two Lincoln Police officers who entered were also transported to the hospital for precautionary reasons due to smoke inhalation.

LSO did not say what Hopper was wanted for.

This is a developing situation and more information will be released when it becomes available.

