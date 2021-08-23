Advertisement

Larry The Cable Guy to perform at Lied Center

By Laura Halm
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center announcing that Larry The Cable Guy will be performing this fall.

The special event performance will be on October 7th at 7 p.m.

Organizers with the Lied Center said Larry The Cable Guy is donating 100-percent of the ticket sales to programming and education outreach at the Lied Center during the pandemic.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan says, “We so grateful to Larry The Cable Guy for this generous donation of his time and talent in support of the Lied Center. He and his wife Cara have been a powerful force for good in our community through the work of the Git-R-Done Foundation, and have been personally supportive of the Lied Center for many years. We can’t wait to welcome him to the Lied stage! We could all use a laugh these days, so what could be better than an evening of comedy that also supports the arts in Nebraska?”

Pre-sale for Friends of Lied members begins August 30th at 11 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on September 7th at 11 a.m.

For more information on purchasing tickets, you can click here, or you can all (402) 472-4747.

