LPD: Man assaults officer, nurse following arrest

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a man who made a scene and damaged a DeLeon’s Mexican Food restaurant caused more trouble for himself when he assaulted a police officer and a nurse.

Officers responded to the DeLeon’s near 27th and Holdrege streets Saturday around 9:30 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. Employees reported that a man inside the restaurant was causing a disturbance and when asked to leave, started yelling at staff.

When officers arrived, they contacted the man, 52-year-old Richard Olson, inside the restaurant who appeared intoxicated. Witnesses reported that Olson was yelling at people and punched the soda fountain machine causing around $1,000 in damage.

Olson was taken into custody by officers and as they were walking him to a cruiser he refused. Police said Olson began yelling at the officers and kicked an officer in the stomach and legs causing pain.

Due to a pre-existing issue, Olson was transported to a local hospital to determine if he was fit to be lodged at the jail. While being treated by medical staff, Olson yelled at nurses and kicked one of them in the shoulder causing pain.

Once Olson was cleared medically, he was transported to jail and arrested for Assault on a Police Officer, Assault on a Health Care Provider, and Criminal Mischief.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.