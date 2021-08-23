Monday Forecast: The heat is back and sticking around

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The hot and humid weather has returned and it looks like it will stick around for much of this week with only small rain chances.

Mostly sunny, hot and humid Monday afternoon with the high in the mid 90s. The heat index will range from 100 to 105 along with a south wind 5 to 15 mph and gusts to around 25 mph at times. There will be a chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

The hottest part of Nebraska will be in the southern half. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms possible through midnight. Partly cloudy, warm and humid with lows in the mid 70s.

It will be another warm and muggy night, especially in southeastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Tuesday may even be hotter in the Lincoln area with the afternoon high temperature climbing into the upper 90s and the heat index from 100 to 105. A south breeze will continue at 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. A weak cold front may trigger a few late afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Another very hot and muggy day expected. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will be slightly cooler but, still hot and humid with highs in the lower 90s and a small chance for thunderstorms. Thursday and Friday will be hot with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

Saturday will be hot and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Sunday will be cooler with a continued chance of scattered showers and t’storms.

Hot and humid conditions expected this week with small rain chances. (1011 Weather)

