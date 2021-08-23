Advertisement

Nebraska Medicine, CHI Health discuss COVID-19 vaccine’s FDA approval

Doctors are applauding the approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccination, expressing hope that it helps encourage more to get the shot.
Source: Gray News Media
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Medicine and CHI Health applauded the FDA’s approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

“This is extremely welcomed news and confirms what we have seen in more than 188 million doses that have been administered thus far — that it is safe and effective and our best path to ending the pandemic,” Dr. James Lawler said in a Facebook post from NebMed on Monday morning.

Our statement on FDA approval for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Posted by Nebraska Medicine on Monday, August 23, 2021

Dr. Lawler is the co-executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at UNMC and an infectious diseases specialist. He spoke with media via video conferencing Monday afternoon.

Earlier on Monday, Dr. Cary Ward and Dr. Michael Schooff of CHI Health spoke about the FDA’s approval on a livestream with media in the afternoon.

“We’re thrilled. We’re extremely pleased,” Dr. Schooff said.

Dr. Ward, chief medical officer at CHI Health, said the initial hesitancy was understandable.

“We certainly have understood the concerns, the reticence about this vaccine. It is a fairly new vaccine. It is new technology,” he said.

Dr. Ward said he was certain the approval would lead to more and more vaccination mandates in businesses and government agencies.

“It makes everyone feel more comfortable that this is the right thing to do,” he said.

Dr. Schoof said such mandates are not setting any precedents.

“We’ve mandated, if you will, that people wear seatbelts when they drive a car. We’ve mandated that people not smoke cigarettes inside businesses. We’ve done things like this in the past,” he said, noting that in healthcare, vaccinations have been required before for influenza, tetanus, mumps, measles, rubella, and so on.

