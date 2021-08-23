Advertisement

Nicklin Hames will likely not play in season opener

Nicklin Hames
Nicklin Hames(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach John Cook says Nicklin Hames is doubtful for the Huskers’ season opener on Friday.

Cook, however, believes Hames will be available to play this season.

“Nothing torn, nothing broken,” Cook said of Hames. “The Phoenix will rise.”

Hames suffered a leg injury during the Huskers’ Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday.

The junior setter earned All-American honors during the spring season.

READ MORE: Huskers showcase depth, star power during Red vs. White Scrimmage

