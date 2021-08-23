Nicklin Hames will likely not play in season opener

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach John Cook says Nicklin Hames is doubtful for the Huskers’ season opener on Friday.

Cook, however, believes Hames will be available to play this season.

“Nothing torn, nothing broken,” Cook said of Hames. “The Phoenix will rise.”

Hames suffered a leg injury during the Huskers’ Red vs. White scrimmage on Saturday.

The junior setter earned All-American honors during the spring season.

