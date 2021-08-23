Advertisement

Parks and Recreation seeks to fill numerous positions

(KOLNKGIN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Parks and Recreation Department reminds the public that seasonal full- and part-time sports-related jobs and other positions remain available. To view available jobs, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select your preferred category from the menu bar.

Lynn Johnson, Parks and Recreation Director, said the City needs officials and instructors for fall sports. “The success of our popular Rock Steady Boxing program, volleyball, softball, and other leagues depends on sports-loving residents joining the fun in an official capacity. If you want to get paid to be close to the action, these positions are perfect for you.”

Officials receive $20 per game, with options to work multiple games per day. Contact the Team Sports Division at 402-441-7892 or athletics@lincoln.ne.gov for more information and to apply.

Johnson also said that rewarding careers at the Parks and Recreation Department are available, such as the Learning Center Coordinator at Everett School, and Recreation Youth Leaders at various recreation centers. “Our recreation-focused programs rely on full- and part-time staff that enjoy working with youth and the general public,” he said.

Those interested in seasonal and permanent positions with the City and Lancaster County are encouraged to sign up for the “e-notification” service, which allows participants to receive emails when jobs are available that match pre-selected categories. Individuals can sign up at jobs.lincoln.ne.gov and select “E-Notification” from the menu bar.

Computers are available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and application assistance is available by phone or in-person by appointment at the Human Resources Department, room 302, third floor, County-City Building, 555 S. 10th St.

For more information about City and County employment, contact the Human Resources Department at 402-441-7597 or jobs@lincoln.ne.gov.

