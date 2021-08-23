Seward football rallies behind senior wide receiver

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Seward football is not only a team but a family.

Senior wide receiver Bryce Piskorski witnessed that first hand in 2020. Piskorski’s family’S home was lost in a house fire in 2020 on a Thursday night before a game, which he still played in with a community rallied behind him.

Not only did his brothers on the team help support the Piskorski family but so did the opposing team that Friday night. They passed around a helmet to put money in to help raise funds to rebuild the Piskorski’s home.

Getting back to a normal year of football is not the only normal he will get back to. With the help of the community, they will be moving back into their now rebuilt home.

“We’re just one big family here. I mean, we’re so close with everybody. Over the summer, we were staying at hotels with each other at camps. We’re just always lifting each other up. We’re always there for each other, and I just feel so nice to have the whole team behind my back,” Piskorski said.

That family mindset is one that will carry Seward throughout the 2021 season. The Blue Jays finished 2020, 3-7. This year, they return 14 starters, seven on offense and seven on defense. One of those being quarterback Gavin Sukup who is one of top quarterbacks in Class B.

Their last state title was in 2001, and they open 2021 against Lexington at home on August 27.

