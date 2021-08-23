Tuesday Forecast: Late summer heat continues this week...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Meteorological fall may begin in a little over a week, but very summer-like weather will headline the forecast for the remainder of the week with very hot, humid conditions to go along with off and on thunderstorm chances.

Into Monday evening, a few isolated storms will be possible across northern parts of the state as a weak frontal boundary is draped across the state. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out - a marginal risk covers much of the northern half of the state with a slight risk across north central Nebraska and into south central South Dakota.

While a spotty shower or storm is possible for Lincoln and southern sections of the state, mainly dry weather is anticipated for Monday evening. Into the day on Tuesday sunny to mostly sunny skies are forecast for a good portion of the day. Clouds will try and increase into Tuesday evening as another weak cold front moves in from the west that could again lead to some isolated showers and storms with a few storms becoming strong to severe.

Temperatures into the day on Tuesday will be rather uncomfortable again as temperatures will remain well above average. By Tuesday morning, temperatures are forecast to range from the upper 50s in western Nebraska to the lower and middle 70s in southeastern Nebraska.

By Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to be even hotter than Monday, with actual air temperatures pegged to reach the middle to upper 90s across most of the state. Combine those air temperatures with dew points that will still sit in the 60s to low 70s and heat index values by the mid-afternoon should range from 95° to 105° across most of 10/11 Country with the hottest readings expected into eastern parts of the state. If you have to be outside on Tuesday afternoon, make sure you’re taking breaks inside in the air conditioner and drinking plenty of water!

The extended forecast is headlined by continued hot and humid weather as we head through the rest of the work week with highs forecast to generally sit in the mid to upper 90s. Lincoln and southeastern Nebraska will likely see heat index values into the upper 90s and lower 100s most afternoons this week. We’ll also continue to track some small chances for showers and storms throughout the week, though most chances remain on the low-end and any activity we do see looks to remain rather isoalted to widely scattered. Some better chances for rain look to arrive towards this weekend as cooler temperatures look to re-enter the forecast early next week with highs falling into the lower 80s by next Monday.

