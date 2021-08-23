Advertisement

Watch Coach Frost’s game-week press conference on CW Nebraska

Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.
Scott Frost speaks to the media after practice at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, 8/6/21.(Rex Smith)
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team will travel to Illinois this week for the earliest conference game in Big Ten history.

The Huskers and Fighting Illini are meeting in Week 0 because the game was originally set to be played in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved to Illinois.

You can watch Head Coach Scott Frost take questions from the media Monday around 12:30 p.m. on The CW Nebraska.

The CW is available over the air for area viewers. The CW Nebraska can be found on KCWH channel 18.1 in Lincoln and KNHL 5.3 in the Grand Island, Hastings and Kearney area. Charter/Spectrum customers will find it on channels 15 and 1212 in Lincoln and on channels 16 and 704 in the tri-cities. Viewers are encouraged to check their local listings.

Due to rules from the University of Nebraska, we are not allowed to stream post-practice, game-week and post-game Husker press conferences on our website or social media pages.

Frost begins his fourth season at his alma mater in 2021, while Saturday’s season opener marks the Illinois head coaching debut for Bret Bielema.

The Huskers saw their four-game win streak in the series snapped last season, as Illinois earned the victory in Lincoln. Nebraska has won the past two meetings in Champaign, and the Huskers bring a two-game road winning streak into Saturday’s game after the Huskers won at Purdue and Rutgers last December.

The Huskers return a veteran defense that brings back 15 players who earned at least one start last season. Eight players who started at least seven of Nebraska’s eight games last season return this fall, including Marquel Dismuke, JoJo Domann and Garrett Nelson, who each started every game in 2020. Offensively, Adrian Martinez is back for his fourth year as Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

