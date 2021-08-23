WATCH: Huskers talk to media ahead of season opener in Illinois

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Football team will travel to Illinois this week for the earliest conference game in Big Ten history.

Before that, the Huskers spoke to the media Monday morning. Watch what Scott Frost and players had to say in the video player above.

The Huskers and Fighting Illini are meeting in Week 0 because the game was originally set to be played in Ireland, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the game to be moved to Illinois.

Frost begins his fourth season at his alma mater in 2021, while Saturday’s season opener marks the Illinois head coaching debut for Bret Bielema.

The Huskers saw their four-game win streak in the series snapped last season, as Illinois earned the victory in Lincoln. Nebraska has won the past two meetings in Champaign, and the Huskers bring a two-game road winning streak into Saturday’s game after the Huskers won at Purdue and Rutgers last December.

The Huskers return a veteran defense that brings back 15 players who earned at least one start last season. Eight players who started at least seven of Nebraska’s eight games last season return this fall, including Marquel Dismuke, JoJo Domann and Garrett Nelson, who each started every game in 2020. Offensively, Adrian Martinez is back for his fourth year as Nebraska’s starting quarterback.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost: “I love my team. We’re preparing hard.” #Huskers pic.twitter.com/pf9ADgw1rC — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

Adrian Martinez wearing a Ben Stille hat & Cam Jurgens shirt #NIL #Huskers pic.twitter.com/NhFmSGi440 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

Nebraska tight end Austin Allen was named a captain for the 2021 season. Said it was an off-season individual goal. “Speak it into existence,” says Allen. Great message. pic.twitter.com/SknSA9lLt5 — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

Taylor-Britt on the #Huskers loss to Illinois in 2020: “Old news.” — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

Cam Taylor-Britt says he was presented a Blackshirt today by new Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts #Huskers pic.twitter.com/UrxTqszKox — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

Nebraska OL Ethan Piper: “Cam Jurgens is the dude.” — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) August 23, 2021

