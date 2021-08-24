Advertisement

Airbnb vows free housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees globally

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Airbnb is offering free housing to 20,000 Afghan refugees globally and sought more assistance from hosts who rent property through the home-sharing company.

In a tweet early Tuesday, Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky wrote, “The displacement and resettlement of Afghan refugees in the U.S. and elsewhere is one of the biggest humanitarian crises of our time. We feel a responsibility to step up.”

The UN Refugee Agency says that an estimated 270,000 Afghans had been newly displaced inside the country since January – primarily due to insecurity and violence – bringing the total uprooted population to over 3.5 million.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
Miguel Lupersio Jr
Young girl abducted and assaulted in Lincoln, man arrested
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
In 2015, Taisa Brugeman overdosed twice but survived. Now, she's sharing her story of recovery...
Lincoln mother shares her story of recovering from addiction, surviving opioid overdose

Latest News

Time is running out as the US deadline to evacuate American citizens and Afghans from Kabul...
US must complete evacuations from Afghanistan by Aug. 31 withdrawal date, Taliban spokesman says
The Department of Agriculture is investigating after an accident at Cedar Point.
Woman hospitalized after metal bracket flies off a roller coaster, hits her in the head
At least 22 are dead and 10 are still missing following flash floods in middle Tennessee.
Woman recorded Facebook Live of flooding before she was swept away in Tenn.
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, CIA Director William Burns testifies during a Senate...
CIA head meets Taliban leader as fears for Afghanistan grow
Vice President Kamala Harris, who is on a weeklong swing through Southeast Asia, declared in a...
Harris rebukes China in major speech on Indo-Pacific