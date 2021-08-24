Douglas County health director calls for mask mandate as local COVID-19 positivity increases

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse on Tuesday morning called for a mask mandate in Douglas County.

Dr. Huse told the Douglas County Board of Commissioners that she had sent a request to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services to approve a Directed Health Measure temporarily mandating masking for everyone ages 5 and older at most indoor public venues.

Dr. Huse said the request is to implement a mandate until two key COVID-19 indicators fall below “substantial” on the risk dial, in line with federal guidance; or until eight weeks after COVID-19 vaccine approval for children ages 5-11.

The county is currently at “high” transmission risk, which is above “substantial.”

The Douglas County Health Department has added a graphic indicating the local COVID-19 transmission risk. On Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, the graphic indicated transmission risk was high. (Douglas County Health Department)

Mayor Jean Stothert said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that she wasn’t aware of Dr. Huse’s request to DHHS, and that she would not support another mask ordinance in Omaha.

“I do not support another mask mandate, and until this morning I was not aware that Dr. Huse had sent a request to the State of Nebraska for a Directed Health Measure for Douglas County. Any new Directed Health Measures should be based on hospital capacity to care for patients, and vaccination rates. The vaccination rate continues to increase, and the FDA’s final approval of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to increase the percentage of vaccinated persons. I will continue to encourage vaccines and support programs to make vaccinations accessible to everyone."

Dr. Huse said during her report that vaccination rates had been slowly increasing, and expressed optimism that the FDA approval of Pfiizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for ages 16 and older would lead to an increase in vaccinations.

Also on Tuesday, Dr. Huse also noted a change to the COVID-19 indicators available on the health department’s online dashboard, particularly the “Risk Indicators.” The metric changed to better align with the transmission in the county — and with how other agencies track their data, to allow for easier comparisons — moving from a number of cases per 100,000 people on a daily basis to now show the number of cases over a seven-day period.

The health director also noted the shift to more current data sets, which happened after the U.S. Census Bureau released its latest population report.

Dr. Huse told the commissioners that local data is showing a trend of increasing cases among school-aged children.

“Until they can get vaccinated, we need to have other measures to limit transmission,” she said.

It’s not just about classrooms, she said. They’re in club sports, they’re going to public places with group settings, and participating in activities.

Hospitalizations are sitting around 80%, fluctuating slightly above and below that level from day to day, Dr. Huse said, and ICU capacity has paralleled those levels. Ventilator use has been very slowly increasing, she said.

“Our health systems are barely treading water. And folks, I will tell you right now, it takes a lot to break a nurse,” Dr. Huse said.

She said she has spoken with several exhausted and alarmed local healthcare providers who have relayed stories about “the 50 or so patients that line the hallways of emergency rooms every day. And the nurses who are broken from a year and a half of witnessing serious sickness and death who are now still showing up, totally broken, and caring for the public even though the public doesn’t even care anymore.”

Kids and families deserve protection, she said. Implementing a mask mandate in the county until transmission risk subsides will keep children in schools, she said.

