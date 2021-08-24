Advertisement

Hastings LL wins 3-2, advances in Little League World Series

Hastings staves off elimination, beating Washington 3-2
Hastings staves off elimination, beating Washington 3-2(KSNB)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - It took another dramatic pitching effort from Hastings star Hunter Nepple, but the Hastings Little League team survived 3-2 in Monday night’s win over the Washington state champions.

Hastings now gets to sit back and watch Texas and New Jersey battle it out Tuesday for a chance to take on Hastings Wednesday. That game will be at 2 p.m./CT and will again air on ESPN.

