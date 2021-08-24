LPD: Suspects rob men in northeast Lincoln home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for two suspects they believe robbed two men in a mobile home in northeast Lincoln this week.

On Monday, just after 11 a.m., police were called to a neighborhood near 40th Street and Cornhusker Highway on a robbery.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 to report they saw two men walking up to a home and one of the men was carrying a rifle.

LPD said the witness explained they saw them knock over a motorcycle into a car in the driveway before going into the home.

Police said when responding officers got to the home, they found the men had already left the area in a car, but officers made contact with a 43-year-old man who reported he and another 38-year-old man were in the mobile home when the suspects came inside.

Officers said the 38-year-old ran away when he saw one of the men was armed but returned to the home after police responded.

The 43-year-old reported that the men took a black and silver Smith and Wesson .38 revolver, bicycle and cell phone from his mobile home, according to police.

Police estimate the damage to the motorcycle and car were at $1,200 and the estimated theft loss is around $500.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

