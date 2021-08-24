Advertisement

LPS enacts paperless athletic ticketing system

Lincoln Public Schools is moving to a paperless athletic event ticketing system for the 2021-22...
Lincoln Public Schools is moving to a paperless athletic event ticketing system for the 2021-22 school year.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools is moving to a paperless athletic event ticketing system for the 2021-22 school year. Individuals can still purchase passes or ticket books at their school or the LPS District Office at 5905 O St. However, tickets and admission will no longer be sold at the gate.

Passes and ticket books may be purchased online or in-person at any of the six high schools or the district office. LPS said passes and ticket books purchased online must be picked up at the school during business hours with a copy of the receipt. Individual event tickets must be purchased at GoFan and presented on a mobile device at the gate. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets online prior to reaching the facility.

“This new digital ticketing policy allows LPS to operate a more efficient and safer gate, while creating an enhanced fan experience. Purchasing tickets online allows fans to easily access and share tickets (via email or text) without standing in line. It also limits person-to-person contact. Providing pre-purchase options will help eliminate wait times at events, as well.”

Lincoln Public Schools

For more information, go to home.lps.org/athletics/prices.

