Man facing theft charges after using employer’s credit card at Lincoln pawn shops

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing theft charges after the Lincoln Police Department said he used his employer’s company credit card at local pawn shops.

On July 15, staff from Industrial Services Inc., a waste management business, reported to police a number of fraudulent transactions had been made on a company credit card.

LPD said during the course of the investigation, police learned that an employee, 31-year-old Jordan Tucker, gained access to the credit card that was assigned to a different employee.

According to police, between June 5 and July 9, Tucker made 14 unauthorized purchases totaling $17,413.84 at AAA Ultimate Pawn locations throughout Lincoln.

On Monday around 9 a.m., Tucker turned himself into police and he was arrested for felony Theft by Deception.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

