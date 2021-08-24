Masks required for all LPS students and staff

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In light of the latest DHM from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, Lincoln Public Schools will be requiring face coverings for all students and staff starting Wednesday.

Below is a letter sent to LPS families Tuesday.

LPS families,

We are greatly concerned about the rising number of positive COVID-19 cases we are seeing not only in Lincoln, but in our students and staff. Out of the 788 positive cases reported by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department August 15-21, 110 of those were LPS students, or 14 percent of the county’s positive cases. For comparison, during the peak of the spread in December 2020, out of the 2,100 cases, 110 were LPS students or five percent of the county’s positive cases.

Last week we had 723 students excluded from school. Without the hybrid learning option for students who are excluded, our students are missing out on valuable instruction and stability. We want to keep students in our schools. Students need in-person learning. Families need the stability of in-person school. By requiring face coverings for all students and staff, we will not only reduce the risk of spread, but reduce the number of students who have to quarantine and miss school.

Today the LLCHD announced a new Directed Health Measure that requires face coverings for everyone inside all businesses and buildings (other than residences) in Lincoln and Lancaster County.

Due to the recent announcement, effective Wednesday, August 25, 2021, Lincoln Public Schools will implement the following changes to our face covering protocols:

Face coverings will be REQUIRED for ALL students in grades PreK-12, LPS staff, visitors, volunteers and families inside all LPS buildings.

Face coverings will also be REQUIRED on all buses. Eating will no longer be allowed on buses.

Students may remove their face coverings during strenuous activities and exercise.

Face coverings are REQUIRED for all individuals attending athletic practices and events held inside except for athletes during strenuous physical exertion.

LPS will provide face coverings to students and staff who need them.

If you believe your child meets the criteria for a face covering exemption outlined on our website, please fill out this form.

