Nebraska Senator states disappointment for President Biden’s Aug. 31 Afghanistan evacuation deadline

People line up to board a U.S. transport plane during the evacuation of civilians from Hamid...
People line up to board a U.S. transport plane during the evacuation of civilians from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Wednesday, Aug. 18, after the Taliban's lightning-fast takeover of the country as coalition forces withdrew.(U.S. Marine Corps)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senator Ben Sasse issued a statement after the Taliban threatened consequences if Americans continued rescue operations beyond President Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline.

The Biden Administration has stated that they are planning to stick with the deadline next week for completing the U.S.-led evacuation from Afghanistan.

Officials said the decision reflects a growing fear of extremist attacks at the Kabul airport. Critics to President Biden say that the administration is caving to Taliban demands and potentially leaving some Americans and Afghan allies behind.

“Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban.

Americans want us to stay until we get our people out, and so do our allies. The Biden Administration needs to cut the Stockholm syndrome. There’s absolutely no reason to trust the Taliban — they’re violently blocking Americans and our Afghan partners from reaching the airport.

If President Biden accepts the Taliban’s terms he’ll be the one holding the shovel in Afghanistan’s ‘graveyard of empires.’ Mr. President, tell the Taliban we’re getting our people out however long it takes, and that we’re perfectly willing to spill Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS blood to do it.”

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse

A Taliban spokesman said that the group would oppose any extension of the Aug. 31 deadline. It has allowed the airlift to continue without major interference since the takeover of Afghanistan on Aug. 15.

Pressure to extend the deadline has grown from U.S. allies, Democratic and Republican lawmakers, and several groups and organizations.

