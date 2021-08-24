Nebraska’s entire congressional delegation pens letter to President Biden on help from July wind storm

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - While most of the mess from the wind storm last month is cleaned up, more help is needed.

Nebraska’s entire congressional delegation wrote a letter to President Biden on Tuesday. The letter supports Gov. Ricketts’ request for a major disaster declaration for heavily impacted communities across the state on July 9th and 10th.

Fourteen Nebraska counties are included in the request. Among other problems, the storm leads to the largest power outage in OPPD history.

Today, I led the Nebraska delegation in support of @GovRicketts’ request to the president for a Major Disaster Declaration for a host of Nebraska counties. These areas were heavily impacted by last month’s severe thunderstorms that damaged our electric distribution. pic.twitter.com/ALAq9VLW3h — Senator Deb Fischer (@SenatorFischer) August 24, 2021

Read the letter to President Biden:

Dear Mr. President: We write in support of Governor Pete Ricketts’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for Public Assistance for Nebraska due to a period of severe weather from July 9-10, 2021 for the following counties: Box Butte, Cass, Clay, Douglas, Fillmore, Grant, Hall, Hamilton, Madison, Sarpy, Saunders, Sheridan, Washington, and York. We also support the Governor’s request for Hazard Mitigation statewide. As a result of severe thunderstorms, 70-90+ mph wind gusts, and hail sizes up to 4 to 6 inches between July 9 and 10, numerous cities in Nebraska, including Aurora, Battle Creek, Giltner, Neligh, Newman Grove, Norfolk, Meadow Grove, Oakdale, Omaha, La Vista, Papillion, Plattsmouth, and Ralston all experienced damage to electrical distribution infrastructure, primarily to electrical lines and power poles. This caused the largest power outage in the Omaha Public Power District’s history, and resulted in 37 percent of the state being without power after the storms moved through the area. Significant crop damages were also reported, including to corn, soybean, wheat, sunflower, and alfalfa crops, which will likely have a long-term adverse effect on our state’s economy. A preliminary damage assessment has estimated costs totaling $30,862,617. This event comes after Nebraska did not suffer a federally declared disaster during the past 12 months, and while still recovering from the largest disaster in our state’s history, DR-4420, in March 2019. We ask that the federal government once again join in our state’s restoration efforts and ensure prompt evaluation of this request. Our offices stand ready and willing to assist in any possible. Please do not hesitate to contact us with any questions. Sincerely, Deb Fischer, United States Senator Benjamin Sasse, United States Senator Jeff Fortenberry, United States Representative Don Bacon, United States Representative Adrian Smith, United States Representative

