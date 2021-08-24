Advertisement

Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80 near Lexington, at mile marker 235. The trooper performed a traffic stop. NSP said the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

NSP said a search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of fentanyl. The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

According to DEA estimates, 11 pounds of fentanyl could contain approximately 2.5 million lethal doses.

