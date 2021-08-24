Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with late day t’storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat and humidity will continue for several more days. A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday but , it will still be hot and humid for southeast Nebraska. The cold front could trigger a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and a few of the storms could be severe. The best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be this evening and possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning.

A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon with the high in the upper 90s and the heat index from 104 to 108. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm this evening.

Heat advisory until 8 pm Tuesday evening. Heat index values will range from 102 to 108. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 70s.

Not quite as warm, but sill muggy. (1011 Weather)

Wednesday will mostly sunny and just a tad cooler but still hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with an easterly wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly cooler on Wednesday but still hot and humid in southern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

The hot and muggy weather will continue at least through Saturday with small chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some relief from the heat is expected Sunday and Monday.

Cooler temperatures are expected until Sunday. (1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.