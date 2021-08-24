Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Hot and Humid with late day t’storms

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The heat and humidity will continue for several more days. A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday but , it will still be hot and humid for southeast Nebraska. The cold front could trigger a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening and a few of the storms could be severe. The best chance for thunderstorms in the Lincoln area will be this evening and possibly lingering into early Wednesday morning.

A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.
A few isolated severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening.(1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and hot Tuesday afternoon with the high in the upper 90s and the heat index from 104 to 108. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times. A heat advisory is in effect until 8 pm this evening.

Heat advisory until 8 pm Tuesday evening. Heat index values will range from 102 to 108.
Heat advisory until 8 pm Tuesday evening. Heat index values will range from 102 to 108.(1011 Weather)
Hot and humid.
Hot and humid.(1011 Weather)

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. Lows in the lower 70s.

Not quite as warm, but sill muggy.
Not quite as warm, but sill muggy.(1011 Weather)

Wednesday will mostly sunny and just a tad cooler but still hot and humid. Highs in the mid 90s with an easterly wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Slightly cooler on Wednesday but still hot and humid in southern Nebraska.
Slightly cooler on Wednesday but still hot and humid in southern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

The hot and muggy weather will continue at least through Saturday with small chances for showers and thunderstorms. Some relief from the heat is expected Sunday and Monday.

Cooler temperatures are expected until Sunday.
Cooler temperatures are expected until Sunday.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
Miguel Lupersio Jr
Young girl abducted and assaulted in Lincoln, man arrested
The FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
In 2015, Taisa Brugeman overdosed twice but survived. Now, she's sharing her story of recovery...
Lincoln mother shares her story of recovering from addiction, surviving opioid overdose

Latest News

Temperatures on Tuesday afternoon should be even hotter with highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Tuesday Forecast: Late summer heat continues this week...
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Ken's Monday Evening Forecast
Ken's Monday Evening Forecast
The hottest part of Nebraska will be in the southern half.
Monday Forecast: The heat is back and sticking around