“We are in a time of fundamental change and seismic shifts in the landscape of college athletics. The Alliance between the Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12, which has been approved by the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors, presents an opportunity for 41 elite universities to work collaboratively to provide great support and opportunities for student-athletes. In our discussions it was obvious the institutions in these three conferences share many of the same values both academically and athletically. Working cooperatively best aligns our members schools philosophically as college athletics continues to evolve.

“The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will benefit from several exciting opportunities provided by this Alliance. Competing more regularly against ACC and Pac-12 opponents will continue to spread the Nebraska brand from coast to coast, which should add excitement for our fans and alumni, and be of great value in recruiting. We applaud Commissioner Kevin Warren and the Big Ten Conference leadership for their willingness to play a leading role in this unique partnership.”