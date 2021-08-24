Advertisement

Vaccines are less effective against delta variant, CDC study says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine dropped from 91% to 66% once the highly contagious delta variant accounted for most of the circulating coronavirus cases, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study published Tuesday.

Although the vaccines are less protective against the delta variant, they still cut your risk by two-thirds.

The study is in line with others from the United States and around the world that show the delta variant causes mostly minor infections in fully vaccinated people.

The CDC results show, if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to get infected and far less likely to get severely ill if you do contract the virus.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
Miguel Lupersio Jr
Young girl abducted and assaulted in Lincoln, man arrested
In 2015, Taisa Brugeman overdosed twice but survived. Now, she's sharing her story of recovery...
Lincoln mother shares her story of recovering from addiction, surviving opioid overdose
Richard Olson
LPD: Man assaults officer, nurse following arrest

Latest News

Cooler weather - for some - is expected on Wednesday behind a cold front. High temperatures for...
Wednesday Forecast: A “little” mid-week relief...will likely be brief...
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
G-7 leaders can’t sway Biden to delay Afghanistan withdrawal
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
FILE - Tiger Stadium is shown before an NCAA football game between LSU and Northwestern State...
LSU to require vaccine or recent test to enter Tiger Stadium
Three antibody products are available under emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug...
Fauci urges hospitals to use more antibody treatments