Wednesday Forecast: A "little" mid-week relief...will likely be brief...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A weak cold front sliding through the area Tuesday evening will bring us a chance for some scattered showers and storms through Tuesday evening and Tuesday night with some strong to severe storms possible. Behind the front and into the day on Wednesday, temperatures will be tempered for some, but very hot and humid conditions still headline the forecast over the coming days.

Heat Advisories remain in place across the eastern quarter of the state through 8 PM Tuesday night as very warm and humid conditions will persist into the evening hours. Heat index values into the 100s are expected for these areas through the afternoon and early evening. If you have to spend time outside, make sure you’re taking breaks inside in the A/C and drinking plenty of water!

Heat advisory until 8 pm Tuesday evening. Heat index values will range from 102 to 108. (1011 Weather)

As mentioned, a few storms will be possible into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night across parts of eastern Nebraska. The atmosphere is so “juiced” right now that any storm that develops could quickly intensifty and become severe quite quickly. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place across the area, so we can’t rule out a few isolated strong to severe storms with large hail, damaging winds, and locally heavy rain as the primary threats.

A few isolated strong to severe storms are possible into Tuesday afternoon and evening. (KOLN)

Into the day on Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected across the state with generally dry weather. We could see a spotty shower or two driven by the heating of the day, but no organized storms or severe weather are expected on Wednesday. Winds behind the front should turn more to the northeast by Wednesday morning with more easterly winds at around 10 MPH by the afternoon.

Some scattered strong to severe storms are possible into late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning with mostly sunny and generally dry weather expected for Wednesday. (KOLN)

Behind the weak cold front, temperatures should be a bit cooler as we head into the day on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s across much of central and western Nebraska. Unfortunately, the front stalls and washes out before it can push into southeastern Nebraska, so temperatures are still forecast to reach the lower and middle 90s by Wednesday afternoon. The front should shunt some low level moisture in south central and southeastern Nebraska helping to push dew points back into the lower and middle 70s by the afternoon. As such, when we factor in the dew point, triple digit heat index values are once again expected for southeastern Nebraska by Wednesday afternoon.

Cooler weather - for some - is expected on Wednesday behind a cold front. High temperatures for much of central and western Nebraska should sit in the mid to upper 80s with low to mid 90s still expected in the southeast. (KOLN)

Heat index values by Wednesday afternoon could once again reach to between 100° and 105°. (KOLN)

The heat immediately builds back into the area into the day on Thursday with high temperatures jumping back to the mid and upper 90s across the state. Lincoln could flirt with 100° by Thursday afternoon, but most certainly will see feels like temperatures into the triple digits by the afternoon. Temperatures drop back a few degrees on Friday and Saturday with highs in the mid 90s before dropping to the mid 80s for Sunday and Monday of next week. It looks like we could squeeze in one more 90° day in August as temperatures by next Tuesday should hover around 90°. The large scale pattern looks to remain fairly unchanged over the next week, so we’ll continue to see weak disturbances and fronts push through the area giving us off and on thunderstorm chances over the next week. Any activity we do see continues to look like it should be fairly isolated to scattered with many areas likely staying dry over the next week - but we’ll have to continue to play the percentages.

We look to finish August with generally hot and humid conditions with off and on thunderstorm chances. (KOLN)

Meanwhile, off to our east in Champaign, Illinois, the forecast for the upcoming Husker season opener continues to look hot and humid with temperatures looking to reach around 90° by Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies. Dew points look to sit in the low 70s, so heat index values could reach to near 100°. If you’re headed to east to watch the Huskers and the Illini, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water and dressing for the weather!

