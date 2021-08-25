2021 Nebraska Volleyball Team Captains Announced

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball seniors Nicklin Hames and Lauren Stivrins and junior Kenzie Knuckles were announced as team captains for the 2021 season on Tuesday.

Hames and Stivrins are both returning captains from 2020-21, and Hames also served in the role in 2019.

Last season, Hames picked up second-team All-America recognition and her second straight All-Big Ten award to cap her junior year. The Maryville, Tenn., native averaged a conference-leading 10.91 assists per set and led NU to a .270 hitting percentage, which was the second-best mark in the Big Ten. Hames also averaged 2.91 digs per set and posted 10 double-doubles in 19 matches. She surpassed the 3,000 career assists milestone to become the fourth Husker setter in program history to reach that mark.

Stivrins earned her third consecutive All-America award and second straight first-team recognition in 2020-21, as well as unanimous AVCA All-North Region and All-Big Ten First Team honors for the third straight season. She posted 3.19 kills per set and 1.03 blocks per set alongside a team-best .468 hitting percentage, which led the Big Ten, ranked third nationally and was the second-best single-season mark in school history. The Scottsdale, Ariz., native had double-digit kills in 11 of 18 matches played.

Knuckles started as Nebraska’s libero in all 19 matches last season, averaging a team-leading 3.52 digs per set. Hailing from Yorktown, Ind., she was a 2020 Academic All-Big Ten honoree and previously earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Freshman Team in 2019.

Nebraska makes its season debut on Friday, Aug. 27 with the Husker Invitational, facing Tulsa at 11 a.m. and Colgate at 6:30 p.m. at the Devaney Center. Both matches will be broadcast on Big Ten Network+, and John Baylor and Lauren Cook West will have the call on the Huskers Radio Network.

