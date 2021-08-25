From Germany to Nebraska: A new face joins Norris football in 2021

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Norris Titans had a lot of hype heading into 2020 and after a good year came up just short, finishing the year 8-3.

Norris lost key pieces from 2020′s state quarterfinal team. Specifically, a lot of height on both sides of the ball.

This year they hope speed will make up for that as they look to play with a chip on their shoulder.

Joining the Titans in 2021 is senior Lucas Witt who moved to the U.S. five weeks ago. Witt comes to Nebraska from Stuttgart, Germany, and is playing offensive tackle and defensive end for the Titans.

He says Stuttgart is the most German place you can be in Germany and that he’s loving football in Nebraska with his new team. He just has to get used to the heat.

“Nebraska is very hot compared to Germany. I don’t know what it is Fahrenheit but I think Germany would be around 75 degrees in the Summer,” Witt said.

Norris returns 11 starters in 2021, five on offense and six on defense. A key returner being senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann.

The Titans’ last state title was back in 1979 and they open 2021at home against Elkhorn on August 27.

