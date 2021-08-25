Advertisement

From Germany to Nebraska: A new face joins Norris football in 2021

By Eddie Messel
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Norris Titans had a lot of hype heading into 2020 and after a good year came up just short, finishing the year 8-3.

Norris lost key pieces from 2020′s state quarterfinal team. Specifically, a lot of height on both sides of the ball.

This year they hope speed will make up for that as they look to play with a chip on their shoulder.

Joining the Titans in 2021 is senior Lucas Witt who moved to the U.S. five weeks ago. Witt comes to Nebraska from Stuttgart, Germany, and is playing offensive tackle and defensive end for the Titans.

He says Stuttgart is the most German place you can be in Germany and that he’s loving football in Nebraska with his new team. He just has to get used to the heat.

“Nebraska is very hot compared to Germany. I don’t know what it is Fahrenheit but I think Germany would be around 75 degrees in the Summer,” Witt said.

Norris returns 11 starters in 2021, five on offense and six on defense. A key returner being senior quarterback Cooper Hausmann.

The Titans’ last state title was back in 1979 and they open 2021at home against Elkhorn on August 27.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Large Police Presence in Northwest Lincoln
Suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child starts fire inside apartment during standoff
Inside Bryan Health COVID-19 Unit
Six deaths due to COVID-19 at Bryan Health over the weekend
Miguel Lupersio Jr
Young girl abducted and assaulted in Lincoln, man arrested
In 2015, Taisa Brugeman overdosed twice but survived. Now, she's sharing her story of recovery...
Lincoln mother shares her story of recovering from addiction, surviving opioid overdose

Latest News

Lucas Witt Norris football
Lucas Witt Norris football
2021 Nebraska Volleyball Team Captains Announced
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
Nebraska Athletic Director releases video on Big Ten-ACC-Pac 12 alliance
FILE - Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave catches a touchdown pass in front of Clemson...
ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 form alliance for scheduling, policy