Advertisement

Hastings Little League’s run ends in Willamsport, Texas wins in rout

Hastings Little League
Hastings Little League(Hastings Little League)
By Spencer Schubert
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - All good things eventually come to an end, and that was the case for the Hastings Little League team Wednesday in Williamsport.

Texas knocked off Hastings 10-0 in a 5-inning run rule, ending what has been an historical run for the kids from Hastings. The team will now return to Nebraska with their heads held high after advancing farther than any other Nebraska team in history at the Little League World Series.

There will be a homecoming celebration for the team Wednesday, September 1.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several hundred UNL students are protesting in response to a reported sexual assault at the Phi...
Large protest forms outside UNL fraternity over sexual assault allegations
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial went further into orange (High Risk).
Lancaster County brings back indoor mask mandate, LPS and UNL follow suit
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder
Lincoln Police Department
Man facing theft charges after using employer’s credit card at Lincoln pawn shops
11 pounds of fentanyl found during a traffic stop in Dawson County.
Troopers locate 11 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Thursday Forecast: More heat...more humidity...more sweating !
Several hundred UNL students protested Tuesday night in response to a reported sexual assault...
UNL closing “Fiji” fraternity house during sexual assault investigation
Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke could get up to 60 years in prison...
Former State Fair finance director convicted of theft
Veonta Hopper
Wanted man who set fire during standoff out of hospital, now in jail
Kevin Kilmer
Valentine man arrested for first degree murder