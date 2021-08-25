Hastings Little League’s run ends in Willamsport, Texas wins in rout

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - All good things eventually come to an end, and that was the case for the Hastings Little League team Wednesday in Williamsport.

Texas knocked off Hastings 10-0 in a 5-inning run rule, ending what has been an historical run for the kids from Hastings. The team will now return to Nebraska with their heads held high after advancing farther than any other Nebraska team in history at the Little League World Series.

There will be a homecoming celebration for the team Wednesday, September 1.

